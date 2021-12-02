“It’s a dream I’ve always had": Page basketball player heading to play in college

Page senior point guard Jaden Ellis is one of four high school athletes who received the Bill Lee scholarship.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Page High School's basketball team had a rough game and one player took it personal.

A few days later, that player had an extra special day that made all the hard times worth it.

“We had a really low moment on Friday," said Evan Fancourt, who Page High School's head basketball coach.

The Page Pirates are 9-2 this season and lost to their rival, Grimsley, recently.

Senior guard Jaden Ellis didn't think he played his best game.

“Maybe one of our lowest moments as Jaden and I in this program together," said Fancourt.

Ellis and the Pirates quickly rebounded.

“It all happened in one day, said Fancourt.

Tuesday, Page beat Northwest. Jaden also won the Bill Lee Scholarship given by the Greensboro Sports Council. He was one of four high school basketball players.

“I was just excited to be recognized for the stuff I’ve done in the community and at Page High School," said Jaden Ellis, who is a senior point guard for Page High School.

He got a scholarship to play college at Army.

“For a kid like Jaden who has done everything right, who has been at Page for 4 years, he’s committed himself," said Fancourt. "He’s naturally a lead by example type kid. He outworks everybody. There’s nobody in this program that’s spent more sweat equity hours in the gym here and gotten up more shots and in the classroom he’s worked really hard."

The game he said he's been playing since he was 4-years-old, he now gets to continue at the next level.

“It’s a dream I’ve always had since I started playing basketball," said Fancourt. "I don’t think anything else was on my mind so for that to come true it was a blessing.”

For Coach Fancourt, he said he's happy to see Ellis take the next step and follow his dreams.