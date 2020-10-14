Panthers' KK Short out for season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second-straight season, Panthers defensive tackle KK Short is having season-ending shoulder surgery.
Short hurt his shoulder in the third quarter against Atlanta, hitting the quarterback.
The news came as a surprise on Wednesday, when it was announced by Carolina head coach Matt Rhule.
Short also had season-ending surgery on his shoulder in 2019 after just two games, but Rhule says it is the 31-year-old's opposite shoulder this time.
Short missed two of the Panthers five games so far this season with a foot injury.
Carolina drafted Short in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has played in 99 games and started 76, collecting 32.5 sacks and 280 combined tackles.