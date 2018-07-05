CHARLOTTE -- The Carolina Panthers already had their speedy, pass-catching tailback in Christian McCaffrey. Now, after signing veteran C.J. Anderson to a one-year deal Monday, they’ve got their bruising, between-the-tackles runner, too.

“I thought this was the best football move for me," Anderson said. "The style that Carolina likes to play definitely fits my style and my game."

Signing Anderson filled a void for the Panthers, who released 31-year-old Jonathan Stewart in February.

By pairing Anderson with McCaffrey, a first-round pick in 2017, Carolina hopes it's found a duo that can take some pressure off quarterback Cam Newton, who is learning the playbook of new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

Anderson (5-8, 224) is built to handle short-yardage situations and prides himself on his ability to break tackles. He said he can help McCaffrey learn more of the nuances of the pro game and share tips he learned in playing four seasons with Peyton Manning in Denver.

Anderson, 27, was released by the Broncos last month. One of his most memorable performances came against the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, when he rushed for 90 yards and scored the final touchdown of Denver's 24-10 victory.

He was the Broncos’ primary running back last season and recorded his first 1,000-yard season. But Anderson has been at his best as part of a platoon, either as the starter or complementary back.

And now, that's the situation he finds himself in with McCaffrey and Carolina.

“We can definitely feed off each other in a lot of ways,” Anderson said.

