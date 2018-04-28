ARLINGTON, TX -- For the second year in a row, a North Carolina A&T football player is heading to the NFL.

The Oakland Raiders traded up to the third round to take A&T offensive tackle Brandon Parker off the board with the 65th overall pick.

Parker was the MEAC's Offensive Lineman of the Year and a first-team all-conference member in three years in a row. He also earned AP FCS first-team All-American honors as a senior.

The Kannapolis native was a key part of an A&T team that won its second HBCU National Championship in three seasons and became the first MEAC school to ever finish a season undefeated.

Parker joins former teammate and MEAC all-time leading rusher Tarik Cohen in the NFL. Cohen was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2017.

Copyright 2017 WFMY