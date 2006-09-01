Sam Hartman Named Finalist for Golden Arm Award

The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman was named as a finalist for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, as announced by the Golden Arm Award Selection Committee.

The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

Hartman is in the midst of the greatest single season for a Demon Deacon signal caller while also eclipsing numerous career milestones along the way.

Sam Hartman finished Saturday’s contest at Clemson 27-of-43 for 312 passing yards and a touchdown to Blake Whiteheart in the fourth quarter. Over the past seven games, Hartman has thrown the ball for 2,514 yards, 22 touchdowns while completing his passes at a 56.3 clip.

Additionally, this marks the sixth time in those seven games Hartman has thrown for over 300 yards. He continues to inch closer to the all-time passing yardage list, becoming the fourth player in program history to throw for over 8,500 yards in his career:

Career Passing Yardage List

1. Riley Skinner (2006-09) 9,762

2. Tanner Price (2010-13) 8,899

3. John Wolford (2014-17) 8,794

4. Sam Hartman (2018-present) 8,513

5. Brian Kuklick (1994-98) 8,017

His 3,475 passing yards this season are also a school record, breaking the program record this week at Clemson:

SEASON PASSING YARDS

1. Sam Hartman (2021) 3,475

2. John Wolford (2017) 3,192

3. Riley Skinner (2009) 3,160

4. Tanner Price (2011) 3,017

5. Jamie Newman (2019) 2,868

He also added to his record setting single-season mark for touchdown passes on Saturday. He broke the record with his final touchdown pass against NC State:

SEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

1. Sam Hartman (2021) 31

2. John Wolford (2017) 29

3. Riley Skinner (2009) 26