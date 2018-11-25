GREENVILLE, N.C.—The High Point University men’s basketball team defeated East Carolina, 55-52, for HPU Head Coach Tubby Smith’s 600th career coaching win Saturday (Nov. 24).

Coach Smith is now the 15th active NCAA Division I head coach with 600 career wins and is the 27th active NCAA head coach across all divisions to accomplish the feat.

“You never look at the numbers, you just play and coach, but to be back home and be part of the transformation at High Point University that has been taking place under President Dr. Qubein and Athletic Director Dan Hauser is special,” Smith said. “I appreciate them giving me the opportunity to lead this program at this time and I’m grateful to have this chance to get my 600th win at my alma mater.”

The Panthers (3-3) held a nine-point lead at 46-37 with 8:20 to go, but the Pirates (4-3) cut the lead to three at 46-43 just two minutes later. Senior Ricky Madison scored a layup to break the run before ECU hit four-consecutive free throws to cut the lead to one at 48-47. The two teams traded buckets until sophomore Denny Slay hit a pair of free throws to give HPU a 54-51 lead with 41 seconds to go. Both teams hit a free throw before ECU had the final possession with a chance to tie, but the Panthers played tough defense and did not allow a clean look at the hoop to seal the win.

“We are certainly proud of our men and how hard they played today,” Smith said. “They were focused and ready to play. We matched East Carolina’s intensity from start to finish. Jahaad Proctor played outstanding for us. I know Coach Dooley will have this ECU team playing better, but just played a little bit better today.”

The Panthers shot just 38.0 percent from the field (19-50), while the Pirates shot 44.2 percent (19-43). HPU was able to limit its turnovers, only committing nine, while forcing ECU into 13 miscues. High Point also held the rebounding edge, 32-27.

Junior Jahaad Proctor led all scorers with 20 points, his fourth game this season with 20 or more. Juniors Jamal Wright and Brandonn Kamga each added nine points, while Madison once again led HPU with seven rebounds.

The Panthers return to action Tuesday (Nov. 27) when they travel to Charleston, S.C., to take on The Citadel at 7 p.m.

Active NCAA Division I Coaches with 600 career wins

1. Mike Krzyzewski Duke 1,105

2. Jim Boeheim Syracuse 929

3. Roy Williams North Carolina 848

4. Bob Huggins West Virginia 847

5. Rick Byrd Belmont 782

6. Cliff Ellis Coastal Carolina 751

7. John Beilein Michigan 730

8. John Calipari Kentucky 683

9. Rick Barnes Tennessee 665

10. Bill Self Kansas 659

11. Jim Larranaga Miami (Fla.) 636

12. Dana Altman Oregon 624

Lon Kruger Oklahoma 624

14. Greg Kampe Oakland 602

15. Tubby Smith High Point 600

Smith’s college head coaching career started at Tulsa in 1991, with his first win coming against Charleston Southern on Dec. 14, 1991. He picked up 79 wins in four seasons with Tulsa, including two NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearances.

After 45 wins with Georgia in two seasons and two more NCAA trips, Smith was hired at Kentucky where he won 263 games in 10 seasons. Smith and the Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament all 10 seasons, earned six Sweet Sixteen trips, four Elite Eight appearances and won the 1998 National Championship.

Smith moved on to Minnesota where he picked up 124 wins in six seasons and made three additional NCAA Tournaments. 46 wins three seasons at Texas Tech followed for Smith. In his final stop before coming home to High Point, Smith earned 40 wins in two seasons at Memphis.

