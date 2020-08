According to a tweet from the university, football has opted to return to practice on Monday, Aug. 24.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In order to prepare for competition, UNC-Chapel Hill men's and women's basketball, cross country, field hockey, and men's and women's soccer and volleyball will resume athletic activities on Sunday, August 23.

According to a tweet from the university, football has opted to return to practice on Monday, Aug. 24.