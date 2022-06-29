Carson Pickett makes history as first athlete with limb difference to play in USWNT game

When she isn't playing for the national team, Pickett plays for the North Carolina Courage, based in Cary, NC.

SANDY, Utah — Carson Pickett made her debut with the U.S. women's national soccer team Tuesday night. She is the first player with a limb difference to play in a U.S. Women's National Team game. She was born without a left hand and forearm.

"Dream come true," Pickett tweeted about her first USWNT international appearance.

The U.S. women's team beat Colombia 2-0 in Sandy, Utah. It was the final matchup for the United States ahead of World Cup qualifying. The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 69 games on home soil.

Kelley O'Hara scored in the 77th minute after a lightning delay. The USWNT went ahead on an own goal from Colombia's Manuela Vanegas.

Can we Pickett? 🎶🎵



𝐘𝐄𝐒 𝐖𝐄 𝐂𝐀𝐍! pic.twitter.com/5hEcqkP7TI — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 29, 2022