FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Wake Forest men's golf team is moving on to match play at the 2019 NCAA Men's Golf Championship.

The Demon Deacons climbed from fifth to third place in the final round of stroke play at Blessings Golf Club Monday. Wake Forest shot 3-over to finish 20-over for the tournament and secure the No. 3 seed for match play.

It will be the team's first appearance in the NCAA match play bracket since the NCAA adopted the format in 2009.

Senior Lee Detmer led the Demon Deacons, tallying a final-round 3-under 69. Detmer finished at 2-under for the tournament and earned Wake Forest's first top-5 individual finish at the NCAA Championship since 2006.

Wake Forest will take on No. 6 Stanford in match play quarterfinals Tuesday morning. The winner of that match will advance to Tuesday afternoon's semifinals.