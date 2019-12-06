WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JUNE 12, 2019)—Wake Forest Athletics will kick off its “I’m A Fan” campaign on Wednesday, June 12 to generate grassroots awareness for Wake Forest Athletics within Winston-Salem and surrounding areas. The goal of “I’m A Fan” is to create awareness and enthusiasm of Wake Forest’s “Opening Night” football game against Utah State on Friday, August 30 at 8 p.m.

Coming off bowl wins in three consecutive seasons, the Demon Deacons look to continue the momentum this fall as there is strong interest in the 2019 football schedule. This fall’s historic slate represents the first time Wake Forest has hosted home games against Big Four rivals North Carolina, North Carolina State and Duke since 1921 and the first time-ever in Winston-Salem since the campus moved in 1956.

“We feel we have a good team returning this fall and a great home schedule,” said head football coach Dave Clawson. “We are excited about our home schedule and playing the other Big Four teams. The season-opener is important to our team, to have the campus and community come together. The season opener will set the tone for the season and we can get off to a great start with a sold-out BB&T Field.”

“Our team has been giving great effort this summer in order to get ready for the season,” said senior running back and captain Cade Carney. “It is a huge game for us as we start the 2019 season.”

Wake Forest Athletics will provide free yard signs beginning June 12 at three locations: The Hanes Mall Deacon Shop, the Wake Forest Ticket Office at Bridger Field House and the Wake Forest Deacon Shop located on Hearn Plaza. Fans are encouraged to pick up a sign for themselves and a friend though there is a limit of two per fan. Fans are encouraged to show their support by posting a picture of their yard signs on Twitter and tag @DemonDeacons with videos of their families saying, “I’m A Fan.” Wake Forest will retweet selected posts..

As part of the campaign, Wake Forest is offering a $59 special which includes four game tickets and a parking pass to the “Opening Night” game against Utah State. The offer is good through June 30, then the price will increase to $69.

2019 Wake Forest Football Schedule

Aug. 30 UTAH STATE

Sept. 6 at Rice

Sept. 13 NORTH CAROLINA

Sept. 21 ELON (Homecoming)

Sept. 28 at Boston College*

Oct. 5 Open

Oct. 12 LOUISVILLE*

Oct. 19 FLORIDA STATE*

Oct. 26 Open

Nov. 2 NC STATE*

Nov. 9 at Virginia Tech*

Nov. 16 at Clemson*

Nov. 23 DUKE*

Nov. 30 at Syracuse*

*indicates ACC game