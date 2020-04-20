WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Head Football Coach Dave Clawson volunteered to take a 10% pay cut while we battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The school announced his decision on Tuesday.

"It's a very small sacrifice to help our university and help our athletic department," said Clawson. "Catherine and I just wanted to feel like we were doing our part. I think there are times when this is going on, you almost feel guilty that we're not on the front lines, we're not making the scarifies health care workers are."

