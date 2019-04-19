The Wake Forest women’s golf team used a dominant performance on the first day of the ACC Championship to take the 36-hole lead at Sedgefield Country Club. The Deacs shot 9-under over the first two rounds and have a 10-shot lead heading into the final round.

With the forecast of inclement weather on Friday, the tournament played the first and second rounds on Thursday. Wake Forest shot 8-under during the first round and 1-under during the second round. The 8-under opening round marked the Deacs’ best first round score in their ACC Championship history.

Wake Forest was the only team to finish Thursday under par, as Florida State is in second place at 1-over, Virginia is third at 4-over and Duke is fourth at 5-over.

Emilia Migliaccio is the 36-hole individual leader at 7-under after carding rounds of 66 and 71. Her first round 6-under 66 tied the Wake Forest record for the lowest round at an ACC Championship, matching Jennifer Kupcho’s first round in 2016 and Sierra Sims’ second round in 2016. Her lead is three strokes heading into the final round.

“I have been feeling really good about my game, so I just went hole-by-hole,” said Migliaccio. “I started off a little slow and was at par through eight holes before a birdie on No. 9. That gave me some momentum heading into the back nine where I knew the par-5s were reachable. In the second round, I played well, but just misjudged the wind on a couple of holes early. I was 3-over for the round early, but I knew I was playing well and the birdies would start to drop. I had a few birdies towards the end and then the eagle on No. 18 to end the day."

Siyun Liu is T-2nd on the leaderboard at 4-under after shooting rounds of 68 and 72. Vanessa Knecht is also in the individual top-10, shooting rounds of 74 and 70 to end the day T-9th at even par. Jennifer Kupcho is at 2-over after rounds of 72 and 74, while Letizia Bagnoli rounded out the lineup at 10-over.

The final round of the tournament will be played Saturday at Sedgefield Country Club.