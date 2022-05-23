Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder Becomes First Demon Deacon Named ACC Pitcher of the Year

The sophomore’s 10 wins are tied for an ACC best, while ranking second in ERA (2.45), second in innings pitched (88.0) and third in strikeouts (78).

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Wake Forest baseball’s sophomore Rhett Lowder was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year on Monday morning, the first Demon Deacon to win the award in program history.

Lowder has earned 10 wins, tied for an ACC best, and ranks second in ERA (2.45), second in innings pitched (88.0) and third in strikeouts (78). He is the only hurler in the ACC to rank in the top three of each category.

Additionally, Lowder ranks in the top 10 in WHIP (fifth), walks allowed per nine innings (seventh) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (eighth).

In conference play, Lowder holds the lowest ERA (2.60) and has pitched the most innings (65.2) in addition to the second-most victories (six).

Lowder is just one of 10 Demon Deacon pitchers to ever reach double-digit victories in a season. The Albemarle, N.C. native started the season a perfect 5-0, highlighted by conference wins in the series opener against nationally-ranked Florida State and nationally-ranked Georgia Tech.

In 10 of his 14 starts this season, Lowder has pitched at least six innings while allowing no more than three earned runs in any appearance. Additionally, Lowder has walked one or less batters in nine starts.

Lowder matched his career-high of 11 punchouts three times this season (NJIT, Clemson and Louisville).