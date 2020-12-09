Washington Football Team will honor Black Lives Matter, Davon McNeal during season opener

Davon McNeal was an 11-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4, as he headed to an anti-violence cookout.

WASHINGTON — Washington's Football Team will join the growing list of sports teams honoring the ongoing social justice movement when they take the field Sunday for their season opener. Along with the words "end racism" painted in the endzone, players were able to choose a name or phrase that they wanted to wear on their helmets.

Washington debuted four of their helmet decals that will be worn Sunday, including "Black Lives Matter," "Stop Hate," "It Takes All Of Us" and "Davon McNeal."

Davon McNeal was an 11-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4, as he headed to an anti-violence cookout. Davon was grabbing a cellphone charger at a relative's house near the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Southeast when he was struck in the head by a bullet.

Police do not believe Davon was the intended victim of the shooting, as evidence showed it was the result of gang violence between three rival crews. DC Police have arrested four suspects in Davon's murder.



Davon's grandfather, John Ayala, described his grandson as an outgoing kid who loved playing sports, especially football. He was an active participant in a variety of youth leagues and had big dreams of one day making it to the NFL.

"His dream was to get into the NFL, because being a VIP on his team, and knowing that he likes that sport, this is what he was going to," Ayala said. "This is another kid that's not out there, causing problems, and not doing anything negative. He got good grades in school, he is doing sports, and all of a sudden he tragically shot down in a community where he should not have been shot.”

Washington's starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, tweeted a photo of the helmet he would wear bearing Davon's name, saying "rest in heaven young king."

The helmet decals are not the first time Washington's NFL team has elected to honor the Black Lives Matter movement. Following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Washington Football Team announced they would be canceling their morning practice to have "an open dialogue" on the issues of racism and social injustice in the country, joining seven other teams in the NFL who held similar conversations.

Head coach Ron Rivera shared his support for the movement in June, noting there still is work that needs to be done.