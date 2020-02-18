GREENSBORO, Ga. — Online dating is dangerous, no matter what age you are. An elderly woman flew to Illinois to meet, who she thought was her online lover.

She was under the impression she would meet somebody and have a relationship and have her life changed forever, but when she got to the airport, there was nobody here to pick her up.

Instead, her online boyfriend told her he needed money, in the form of gift cards. Which is how the woman ended up at Walmart. She followed his instructions and then, he disappeared. This woman, in her 70's had fallen for an online romance scam.

Online dating scams, are all too common now a days. It is always a red flag if the person you've never met in person asks you for money, or gifts cards. No matter how long you've been talking to them or how dire they claim the situation is.