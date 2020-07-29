How to make and receive calls from a rotary phone using a cellphone

Eric Chilton shows us how a Bluetooth gateway can take us back in time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I posted on Facebook recently an image of this old rotary phone I bought online. Then I proceeded to say that I had Googled for a while and figured out how to make that relic work with my smartphone. Suddenly everyone was asking me how I did it. So, here ya go!

First, get an old phone on Ebay or wherever you shop online. I would look for someone who refurbishes these phones as a hobby. They have the best samples.

Then you purchase an XLink Bluetooth Gateway. I found these on Amazon for about $70 to $95.