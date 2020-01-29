GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mission number four for Space X's Starlink Program is in the books bringing the total number of satellites in orbit to 240!

The Falcon 9 rocket took the satellites to space at approximately 9:06 this morning. The mission is part of a program aimed at putting thousands of satellites in low orbit in a network style web.

The lower orbit will allow internet service to reach all corners of the US and Canada through the satellites.

Space X has more than 20 missions like this planned through the end of the year with the goal of getting to a total somewhere between 600 and 800 of them by the end of the year.

They say that would be enough to offer the service by 2021.