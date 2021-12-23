Here are the best and worst times to hit the road this holiday weekend

According to AAA, 109 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more. That's an increase of 34% from last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One more day until Christmas Eve and many are hitting the roads as millions of Americans will travel for the holidays.

According to AAA, 109 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more. That's an increase of 34% from last year, but with more people on the road, it could mean more crashes.

AAA said the best time to travel on Thursday is after 7 p.m. and Friday before 1 p.m. The worst time to travel Thursday is noon to 6 p.m. and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Many drivers are taking the roads this holiday season.

"We are trying to keep everyone safe. This holiday season so they can enjoy their family friends and traditions," Mark Ezzell said.

North Carolina Law Enforcement is out in full force as they continue their Booze it or Lose it campaign. A campaign where law enforcement officers around North Carolina step up patrols to stop impaired drivers.

During this campaign, last year, 1700 violations were issued for driving while intoxicated.

"The holidays are a really especially dangerous time on our roads," Ezzell said.

According to Mark Ezzell, the Director of the Governors Highway Safety Program, more than 300 people have died on North Carolina roads due to impaired drivers.

"This is actually down from 18% last year," Ezzell said.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, a report from Help Advisor shows South Carolina had the second-highest rate of fatal holiday car crashes in 2019.

"The rules of the road are out there to keep you and everyone else safe and when we look at the common factors, number one is speed," Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

Help Advisors report shows during the three days surrounding Christmas, fatal accidents declined each year from 2015-2019, by 17%, but they increased every year around New Years eve.

"The rules of the road are out there to keep you and everyone else safe," Master Trooper Miller said.

The best times if you are driving back home are Sunday before noon and Monday before 1 p.m. The worst times for road travel returning home are Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

