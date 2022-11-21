Thanksgiving travel: Best drive times, the call that AAA gets most, and do's and don'ts

A Greensboro travel expert says if you're flying, consider checking your bag to save some time.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — AAA expects 1.5 million North Carolinians will be traveling away from home this year for the holidays - likely matching the travel numbers we saw before the pandemic.

This means there will be a lot of congestion in airports and on the roads.

Triple-A says it's important to be prepared.

AAA'S BIGGEST ROADSIDE CALL BEFORE THANKSGIVING

"The number one call we get is for blowouts and flat tires, and a big reason for that is people don't have their tires properly inflated, so improper tire inflation can lead to blowouts on the road. That's something you don't want, obviously. Nothing can ruin a holiday travel trip worse than being stuck on the road," said Tiffany Wright, AAA Public Affairs Director of the Carolinas.

Wright says there are three things you should keep in mind as you prepare for travel.

3 DO'S OF HOLIDAY TRAVEL

DO: Prepare your car. Change your oil, check your filters, AND your tires. DO: Secure all items in your car before hitting the road - especially that casserole because it can become a safety hazard if you go reaching for it. DO: Plan out your trip to find the lowest gas prices. Check this out: Sheetz offering $1.99 unleaded gas for Thanksgiving holiday.

As for what you shouldn't do...

3 DON'TS OF HOLIDAY TRAVEL

DON'T forget an emergency bag - in case you get stranded. DON'T forget to check the weather. DON'T wait to gas up.

Wright says you never know if you'll get stuck in traffic...and if you do, and you plan for it ahead of time -- you can avoid long lines.

DO'S AND DON'TS FOR THOSE FLYING

DON'T overpack.

DON'T forget to add travel insurance in case things take a turn for the worse.

DO allow for extra time. Be patient.

DO check your bag, because it will save you time.

Surprised by that last one? Here's what Ginny Maurer with Cruise Planners says about checking your bag.

"They say don't, but what we're seeing, especially out of Greensboro, we don't always have the largest flights, largest planes, so just check it, save yourself a lot of hassle because there's not a lot of overhead room," Maurer advised.

BEST TIME TO AVOID TRAFFIC

And according to Triple-A, for those driving home for Thanksgiving, the best time to avoid traffic is after 9 p.m. Wednesday and on Thanksgiving Day before 11 a.m.