One seriously injured in crash; part of US-29 N closed in Greensboro

All traffic has been rerouted onto Wendover Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving injuries, according to Greensboro police.

Both lanes of US Highway 29 North between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street in Greensboro have been closed.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

All traffic has been rerouted onto Wendover Avenue, according to Greensboro police.

Investigators said roads will continue to stay closed. Officials have not said when roads will reopen.

Drivers are asked to use caution and alternate routes of travel.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.