American Airlines expanding service from Charlotte to Madrid

It's part of a larger effort from the airline to expand trans-Atlantic service.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines announced Monday it is expanding its service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Madrid-Barajas Airport, and will now offer flights year-round.

The destination was previously only offered in the summer.

The new service starts this year. It's part of a larger effort from American Airlines to expand its transatlantic service, which now includes year-round service to London, Frankfurt, and Munich as well as seasonal service to Paris and Dublin.

American Airlines said its seasonal service to Dublin will expand as well, starting two months earlier in 2024.

