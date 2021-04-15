What's the nearest, cheapest airport for flying?

flying cheap and with more options may mean driving to another airport. But which one?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to an airport lately, you probably noticed it's packed and flights are becoming more and more crowded.

Industry experts predict even more people are likely to be flying this summer, so prepare yourself for even busier terminals and crowded flights.

So, if more people are flying the friendly skies, what airport offers the cheapest and best deal for you?

Just know and realize the closest airport to you isn’t always the cheapest, and if you want to save money, you have to think about other airports close by that might offer substantial savings. But for some people, convenience is everything and they are willing to pay for it.

“Well, the easiest airport for people living in Charlotte is actually Atlanta, Charlotte did not show up on our top 10 list for cheapest airports and we think that is because of the monopoly that American Airlines has on flights out of Charlotte," said Scott Keys, a well-known travel expert who runs Scott's Cheap Flights, a website that monitors the airline industry across several metrics, including the best prices.

“Just in the past couple of weeks we have seen Charlotte to Denver for $59 round trip, Charlotte to New York for $78, and even out to LAX (Los Angeles) for $127 round trip, so they do exist out of Charlotte, just not enough to pop into our top 10” said Keys.

With more people traveling this summer, you can expect higher fares, so book early. Summer is always a popular time and with pent-up demand, fares are expected to climb a bit and then level off. Keys says overall, it's never been cheaper to travel, even with price bumps here and there.