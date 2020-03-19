GREENSBORO, N.C. — Proximity Hotel in Greensboro has decided to temporarily close its doors as of March 18, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We determined that this was the best decision for the communities we serve and our colleagues, who are also our owners -- because Quaintance-Weaver is employee-owned,” said Dennis Quaintance, owner of Quaintance-Weaver.

Proximity is a luxury sustainable style hotel with loft-like guestrooms, and Print Works Bistro with Creekside dining, according to the hotel’s website.

The Print Works Bistro Dining Room and Bar is also closed. They are offering lunch and dinner take-out from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The hotel’s website states they will re-open "as soon as the coast is clear."

You can sign up for updates as the hotel makes changes during the COVID-19 crisis.

