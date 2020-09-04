WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — When the weather is as nice as it has been lately, a trip to the beach sounds tempting. However, you could get fined if you're caught on some North Carolina beaches.

Many public beaches in North Carolina closed in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach has taken it a step further by increasing fines for violators.

If you're caught at the beach, you could face fines of up to $650 plus potential court costs.

Violations initially carried only a misdemeanor charge with a $150 fine, and now town leaders have added a possible $500 fine.

It would be up to officers to decide whether violators should get the misdemeanor charges and $150 fine, the $500 fine, or both fines.

The combination of both would carry a fine of $650 and a misdemeanor charge as well.

Our CBS station in Wrightsville Beach is reporting that over the weekend, 18 people were charged with violating the order.