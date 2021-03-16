FORECAST: Severe storms possible in the Triad Thursday

Storms may pose a high wind and tornado threat for much of N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's storm season again in North Carolina. As we head into Spring, it's prime time for severe weather and we're looking at possibly our first severe weather event of the season on Thursday in the Triad. Dangerous storms could be possible.

The WFMY Weather Team is tracking it all for you. Here's what you need to know right now.

THE SETUP:

After 2 chilly days, rain moves away Tuesday night and we'll dry out for Wednesday in between our second system for the week. Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Wednesday, still with clouds but some periods of sun too. Meanwhile, a low-pressure system will track Northeast from the plain states and drag a cold front with it.

Ahead of the cold front, we'll be warm, priming the atmosphere for storms. The front is likely to pass through North Carolina in the afternoon and evening bringing rain, and likely some storms that could be strong or severe.

Questions remain about how much warm and humid air (thunderstorms fuel) we'll have ahead of the cold front. Winds will be fast higher up in the atmosphere, which means that storms could tap into speedy winds higher up and bring them down to the surface.

Severe weather is possible across the entire state of North Carolina on Thursday with the best chances from the Triad and points east right now, in a level 3 out of 5, which is pretty significant. Back to the west in the Foothills and mountains, there is a level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk, as temperatures will be a little cooler and the front moves through earlier in the day.

TIMING:

Thursday Afternoon-Thursday Evening will be the period of time when we're most likely to see storms, but the exact timing is still uncertain. As the system forms it may slow down or speed up, which could change our storm risk or possible impacts. We'll keep you updated.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS:

Our biggest concern for storms on Thursday will be for high winds.

Winds will be very fast above the surface and sometimes storms can bring those high winds down to the surface and cause damage. There will also be a tornado risk for much of North Carolina, as storms will easily be able to rotate.

Concerns for Thursday are mainly for high winds and a tornado risk.



All of NC has a significant risk of severe weather. A level 3/5 for the Triad and points east. Level 2/5 for the Foothills/Mtns.



Winds will be high above the ground and also make it easy for storms to rotate. pic.twitter.com/CeUq9thUEN — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) March 16, 2021

WHAT TO DO:

Pay attention to the forecast and stay weather aware, but there is no need for panic. Right now is a great time to go ahead and review your severe weather plan for your family in case warnings are issued on Thursday. On Wednesday night it's good to check batteries in flashlights/weather radios if you have them, and go ahead and have all electronic devices charged up in case you were to lose power in a storm.

If a tornado warning is issued, find the most interior room in your home away from doors and windows. A basement is best if you have one. Wearing shoes and even a helmet can protect you from any debris that may be on the floor or that may pierce through doors and walls. Stay in your safe spot until the storm passes and the threat is over. Having a cell phone with you to receive warnings and communicate with other family members is also a great thing to have.

As we head into Spring, more severe weather events and strong storms will be possible.