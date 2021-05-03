FORECAST: Storms possible in the Triad for the next couple days

Some storms could be strong or severe with a damaging wind gust or hail

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a dry month of weather in April, the Piedmont is really starting to need some good rain, and we'll get some over the course of the next couple days, but it also comes with a thunderstorm chance each afternoon, too.

After a weekend of quiet weather in the Triad, we'll have some summer-like weather through the middle of the week with warm and muggy air, plus the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms for the next two afternoons.

Here's what the WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking for you:

THE SETUP:

High pressure off the east coast is pumping warm and muggy air from the south. You might have even noticed that Monday has been much more humid than we've been used to lately. All of that juicy air is pumping in from the south and can act as fuel for thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a different system will head our way each day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, an upper-level low pressure system will approach the Piedmont and move by just to our north bringing with it showers and storms in the afternoon. On Wednesday, a cold front will approach and move across the area and bring another round of showers and storms. After Wednesday the weather looks to get much quieter and a bit cooler too as we end the week.

On Tuesday our severe weather risk will remain low again, a level 1 out of 5 with a better chance of severe weather in the western portions of NC, a level 2 out of 5, and down across the deep south a much higher risk. Still, we'll watch closely to see if any storms are able to turn severe.

Most of the morning hours on Tuesday should remain calm with only a few stray showers possible. As the day heats up we'll need to watch more closely in the afternoon for some scattered thunderstorms. Much like Monday, a few could pack a punch and possibly produce a damaging wind gust or some hail.

Tuesday will likely be our warmest day of the year so far, and muggy too.

On Wednesday as the front approaches and moves by the area we'll have another chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the severe weather threat looks to be pretty low, a level 1 out of 5 for Wednesday but we'll keep an eye on it.

STORM THREATS:

As we watch for storms the next couple of afternoons, the main things will be watching for if storms turn severe will be for damaging wind gusts and possibly some hail.

The tornado threat will be low with this setup as well as the flood concern, especially since it has been so dry. Even so, we'll keep a close eye on those storms and if some storms drop some really heavy rain over one area for a while there could be some quick localized flash flooding concerns.

After Wednesday when a cold front moves past the area, our weather will be calmer and cooler again to end the week and head into the weekend.

THIS WEEK:

We're getting a taste of some summer warmth and mugginess the next few days and we'll also have some thunderstorms possible each afternoon.



After Wednesday our weather looks to be a bit calmer and cooler too. pic.twitter.com/FAITLvb7ON — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) May 3, 2021

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team will be on top of it for you each day on-air and online, but it's a good idea to remember to stay weather aware and keep a check on the forecast from time to time, especially if you plan to spend time outdoors.