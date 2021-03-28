Hail shatters windows, dents cars in Piedmont-Triad on Saturday: 'It looks like a snowstorm'

One family watched in shock as the hail shattered a window, dented their cars, and punctured holes in their home's exterior.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Families watched in shock on Saturday afternoon as intense hail rained down across a storm spanning 40 miles.

According to WFMY News 2 Meteorologist Christian Morgan, the hail was seem most acutely near the Guilford-Randolph County line.

Hail, hail, and more hail! Families in NC's Piedmont-Triad watched in shock on Saturday afternoon as intense hail rained down across a storm spanning 40 miles. The @wfmyweather team shared this graphic of the hailstorm. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/x3rWWjIEZ2 — Ben Smart (@BenSmartWFMY) March 28, 2021

The Lloyd family in Archdale near High Point told WFMY that the hail fell with such force that it punched holes in their home's exterior, shattered a window, dented their cars, broke an outdoor camera, and punctured their pool cover. Photos shared by the family confirm the damage.

"I’ve never in my life seen hail that big," Hayley Lloyd told News 2.

The Lloyd family in Archdale told me that the hail fell with such force that it punched holes in their home's exterior, shattered a window, dented their cars, broke an outdoor camera, and punctured their pool cover. Photos shared by the family confirm the damage. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/RkeoMGVNJ8 — Ben Smart (@BenSmartWFMY) March 28, 2021

Viewers in Level Cross, NC, including Ashley Brigman, shared photos of hail the size of golf balls. Most were pebble and coin-sized pieces of hail.

It wasn't just the force of the hail, the size was also striking. Here's some coin and golf ball-sized hail found in Level Cross, NC, sent in by Ashley Brigman. pic.twitter.com/juoiRMLGMI — Ben Smart (@BenSmartWFMY) March 28, 2021

The hail accumulated on highways, creating the appearance of snowfall. WFMY News 2 Weather Team confirms there was no snowfall yesterday; it was just the hail building up.

One viewer shared photos of Highway 220 near Level Cross in Randolph county, captioning that the hail buildup "looks like a snowstorm."

Other families watched inside their home as the hail built up on their porches and in their yards.