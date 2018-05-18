PIEDMONT-TRIAD, NC -- Flash flooding hit the Piedmont hard on Friday, especially in the northern and western counties. Roads were impassable, some were washed out, and some buildings were flooded.

A roof collapsed at a Roses Store in Martinsville, VA due to heavy rains. Emergency workers said two people were taken to the hospital. The store is located on Commonwealth Boulevard.

STOKES COUNTY

Heavy rains flooded King Elementary. Crews closed off Goff Road earlier on Friday due to the high waters.

Stokes County Superintendent Brad Rice said the district rerouted buses and alerted parents to potential delays due to some road closings and high-water risks at the time.

Flooding at King Elementary in Stokes County. Pic. Courtesy: Sheri Young

Some students volunteered to help with the cleanup efforts at King Elementary after the flood threat.

Stokes County Emergency Services said several roads were blocked due to flooding mainly in the King area.

WILKES COUNTY

A rock slide occurred earlier on Highway 16 in Wilkes County but according to emergency services, it has been cleared.

Check out the flooding on Mount View Road in Wilkes County.

Flooding on Mountain View Rd in Wilkes County. Photo: Jesse Stafford

SURRY COUNTY

Surry County also reported flooding in various areas. This a photo of Ararat River rising at East Pine Street in Mount Airy.

Ararat River at East Pine Street in Mount Airy Pic. Courtesy: Gerald Hicks

Surry County Emergency Services said the following roads flooded including Bluemont Road, Snowhill Drive, Aims Avenue, Quaker Road, Old Toast Road and City Park on Riverside Drive by Ararat River.

The also said all waterways are rising due to heavy rain. They have also been informed that the Cana Dam in Carroll County, VA has breached which is near Surry County.

Here's a look at the flooding just across the border from Mount Airy where a road washed out near Cana Dam.

Road washed out near Mount Airy in Cana, VA. Pic. Courtesy: Harley Hiatt

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Rockingham County Emergency Services reported flooded roads along Johns Street, Walter Chavers Road, East Meadow Road, Edgewood Ct, Elam Ave.

Officers also helped with flooding at a mobile home park on Northridge Road.

More tropical downpours will continue across the Piedmont Triad Friday evening. As the rain comes down, it's running out of places to go.

Heavy rain has fallen for several days, and has been scattered across the area so far on Friday.

WATAUGA COUNTY

The mountains also saw heavy rains and flooding on Friday. Take a look at this drone video taken by Jason Cornett with Jaybird Aerial Photography. The video is an aerial view of the flooding in Boone.

It's important to remember to never drive through any flooded roadways. Just a small amount of moving water is enough to float a car, and put you in danger.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow for the Foothills and Northern Piedmont Counties.

Please share your severe weather pictures with us at myphotos@wfmy.com or webteam@wfmy.com.

