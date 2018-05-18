At 11:53 AM, a flooding advisory was issued for Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties by the National Weather Service.

As of 12:30PM, there have been reports of flooding happening in Wilkes County.

Flooding is a threat today, especially in the Foothills.

Remember to drive carefully and to never drive through water.

Our Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley expects Wilkes, Surry, Yadkin to have the biggest flooding threats.

