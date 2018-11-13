GREENSBORO, N.C. --- We could see our first taste of winter weather of the season early Thursday morning.

Another round of moisture will move into the area late Wednesday. It'll start out as rain, but during the overnight hours temperatures are expected to cool below freezing in many locations. At that point, rain may transition to freezing rain and sleet across parts of the area.

Eventually, temperatures will warm above freezing Thursday which will turn the frozen precipitation back to rain. There may be some ice accumulation of elevated surfaces, especially in the Foothills.

The Thursday morning commute may be icy in spots, so be sure to stay weather aware. We'll keep you updated as necessary.

