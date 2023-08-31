Idalia spawns possible tornado in North Myrtle Beach

Our crews saw a home that had its roof completely torn off.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Idalia is moving away from the Carolina coast Thursday morning, but we’re now getting a look at some damage left behind from the storm.

Our WFMY News 2 crews saw damage at beach homes in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach. One home had its roof completely ripped off and others had some roof and porch damage.

The damage is likely from an Idalia-spawned tornado that hit the area around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service will be in the area Thursday to survey the damage and determine if it was a confirmed tornado.

As we have a little more daylight this morning you can see the damage in North Myrtle from a likely tornado from Idalia... Posted by Meteorologist Christian Morgan on Thursday, August 31, 2023

