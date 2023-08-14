Thousands in the dark after thunderstorm in Lexington leaves multiple downed trees, officials say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Thousands are sitting at home in the dark after a storm rolled through the west side of Lexington Monday.
Officials said a lot of trees are down and there are widespread power outages, according to Duke Energy's website.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages.
Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.