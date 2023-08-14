Thousands in the dark after thunderstorm in Lexington leaves multiple downed trees, officials say

At least 2,000 people are without power in Davidson County after a thunderstorm rolled through.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Thousands are sitting at home in the dark after a storm rolled through the west side of Lexington Monday.

Officials said a lot of trees are down and there are widespread power outages, according to Duke Energy's website.

4:30 -- Looking at the Davidson County storm to the south from our High Point cam. If you're in Lexington or central Davidson how has it been for you? Posted by Meteorologist Tim Buckley on Monday, August 14, 2023