Tornado moves through downtown Orlando

A tornado warning was in effect before the storm hit the city.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A damage assessment is underway after a tornado moved through parts of the downtown area of Orlando.

Josh Lebron said it happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, perhaps 10 minutes or so after protesters for George Floyd walked by his building.

But a tornado warning had been issued by then to give everyone a head's up on the impending danger. Police also made an announcement that everyone had to seek shelter, Lebron said.

Joey Hawkeye on Twitter shared another view of the same tornado. Although it appears there is not always a clear cloud-to-ground connection of the funnel, it is a tornado because of the circulation seen at ground level.

Some damage has been reported, including downed power lines. Wayne Allred captured video of the tornado snapping some of those lines, resulting in a few flashes.

The city of Orlando tweeted no one has been reported hurt.

The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a storm survey in the coming day or two. This report will detail the tornado's EF rating and how long it remained on the ground.

Strong to severe thunderstorms, including the threat for isolated tornadoes, have been a concern all day across much of the Tampa Bay area and central Florida thanks to Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm, despite being hundreds of miles away, has churned up the gulf and threatens to bring in a 1-3 foot storm surge along the Nature Coast. It also has helped to spawn several rounds of active weather, including severe weather in the Orlando area.

Tampa Bay largely escaped the brunt of the worst weather, with an exception of some downed trees and minor flooding.

