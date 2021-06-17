Tropical system to hit Gulf Coast this weekend, then send rain toward Carolinas

Depending on the track, some rain, wind and storms will be possible here by Sunday and Monday

It's that time of year again. Another system is forming in the tropics. This time, it's in the Gulf of Mexico.

This storm hasn't quite formed yet, but the National Hurricane Center is putting out a forecast path for what will soon become the third tropical storm of the year.

Right now, it's just a large area of low pressure in the central Gulf of Mexico. From there, it will begin to drift northward and head toward the Gulf Coast.

Areas in Louisiana will need to pay the closest attention as the storm will likely come ashore there by the weekend. After that, the leftover rain and wind from the system will be moving into the Southeast and toward the Carolinas.

FORECAST TRACK:

The first forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has the storm hitting Lousiana first. From there, it sends the storm center toward the Carolinas by Father's Day and exiting on Monday.

POTENTIAL RAIN:

Rainfall potential in the Deep South states is significant, where between 4 and 6 inches is expected. Here at home, it will depend more on the track.

If the center of the storm moves over us, 1-2 inches is possible. If it passes to our south, lower totals are more likely. Keep an eye on the forecast for changes.

Here is the latest forecast for rainfall over the next 7 days.

TIMING & IMPACTS IN THE TRIAD:

At this point, it looks likely that we will feel some effects from this storm. The question is what exact impacts and how much.

Typically there are a few things we watch for with tropical storms like this: heavy rain, widespread gusty winds, and tornado threats.

It is too early to know exactly what impacts this storm will bring us. If it tracks overhead, heavy rain and storms and wind will be more likely. If it tracks just south, those impacts are less likely.

Timing, we're looking at Sunday midday as the earliest, and Monday as the latest.