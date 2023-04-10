When will the leaves change in NC?

The next few weeks will see peak Fall color in the NC mountains

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pumpkin picking, bonfires, and leaf-peeping season are here! But, we can start to see those pretty leaves? It's a common question this time of the year with folks planning trips to the North Carolina mountains to take a peek at the beautiful color that the area is famous for. We're starting to see hints of color in the mountains, but not enough yet for a fruitful trip specifically to see it. But, it's coming soon...

Our latest streak of dry weather and cool quintessential early Fall weather has started the transition of color in our highest peaks in the mountains. Leslie Restivo from the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation took this photo along the Black Rock Trail near the Wilson Center at Grandfather Mountain.

Over the next week, expect to see some color really starting to shine in the mountains, but when will it be the best?

Right now, the best color is seen along the highest elevations from about 4,000-5,000 feet. Areas like Beech Mountain and Grandfather mountain are seeing this color starting to pop out, but it's definitely not at "peak" stage yet. These areas will likely see peak color around the 3rd week of October.

Normal peak color in the most popular spots in the mountains like Boone and Blowing Rock usually peak in Mid-October, with color showing up at the lower elevations in the Foothills (below 3,000 feet) late in the month. We usually will start to see some color popping out in the Piedmont-Triad late in the month, but peak in early November as a general rule. Of course, it doesn't always play out that way with the weather having a huge influence on the timing of the change.

These cool nights lately have been essential in helping to start the color change. We did have some heat in September but overall, it was an average month and actually checked in, just barely below average. We've had some rain at times, but for the most part it's been around average lately. So, with no big heat or cold weather, and not a super wet pattern, we should be close to "on-time" this year, but according to latest observations, we're likely around a week late. Another factor is wind, believe it or not. So far this year, we haven't had any big tropical systems or high wind to bring many leaves down, so the tress will likely be plentiful.

Here's an idea of when you can normally see peak color in some of your favorite spots, subject to change:

Boone: Oct 13-20

Blowing Rock: Oct 13-20

Grandfather Mountain: Oct 6-13

Beech Mountain: Oct 6-13

Stay up to date with the WFMY Weather Team for more updates!

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.