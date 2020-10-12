A high tech chat with Santa, followed by a holiday movie! Can't beat that

The Carolina Theatre is featuring their "Ask Santa" program this weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all remember going to see Santa and Santa's Helpers at shopping malls as kids. That, or writing letters, were the only ways to get your list to him. But thanks to the Carolina Theatre that all changes over the next few weekends.

It's all part of their 'Ask Santa' program.

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Santa, who will appear on the big screen at the Carolina Theatre straight from his workshop at the North Pole.

At 2:30 pm this Sunday Santa begins answering questions on a variety of topics—from what his reindeer like to eat, to how he knows who’s naughty or nice, and from why he lives at the North Pole, to how his sleigh flies, and so many more. All this will be followed by a holiday movie.

“The Carolina Theatre is delighted that StoryFile chose to partner with us on the first-ever public Ask Santa experience,” said Carolina Theatre Executive Director Brian Gray. “We know that our audience members will enjoy getting to know more about Santa from the jolly old elf himself!”

The theatre will host conversations with Santa before two upcoming holiday-movie matinees:

The Polar Express on Sunday, December 13, and

The Muppet Christmas Carol on Sunday, December 20