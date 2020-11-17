2020 Christmas Parade List | Piedmont Triad cities hosting 'Reverse Drive-Thru,' 'Virtual,' 'Spontaneous,' holiday Parades

This year will be different for some cities hosting Christmas parades.

From Santa to big parade floats -- it’s all the things you love about holiday parades!

The holidays are almost here and we’re all doing our best to celebrate despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This year will be different for some cities hosting Christmas or holiday parades.

That includes hosting what’s called a “Reverse Parade,” and of course virtual parades.

So, what is a reverse parade? That’s when a parade spectator who normally watches from the street gets in their car, lines up in traffic, and drives the parade route checking out all the floats.

Reverse Parades

Winston-Salem Jaycees Drive-Thru Holiday Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Parade Time: 4 p.m., Lineup Time: Before 4 p.m.

Where: Those who would normally watch from the streets will lineup in their vehicles at the Winston-Salem Truist Stadium prior to 4 p.m., drive down Broad Street, turning right on 4th Street and then Left on Trade Street.

Toy Drive: All participants are encouraged to bring toys to donate to Twin City Santa for their Annual Toy Drive. Collection locations will be set up at the Truist Stadium and all along the route!

Kernersville “Reverse” Christmas Parade

Date: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

Parade Time: 2:30 – 4:30 PM

Car Route: Cars will enter the parade route on West Mountain Street where vendors and floats are stationed along the road. Stay warm in your car and drive down the road to see Santa!

Balloon Regatta

Greensboro Balloon Regatta

You're invited to drive-thru a holiday Balloon Regatta featuring 17 of the most famous big parade balloons and enjoy live entertainment.

Date: Dec. 12 – 13

Time: Noon – 4 p.m.

Where: Church Street, Greensboro

Route: The Balloon Regatta route will begin at the Greensboro Children’s Museum and continue down Church Street to the Depot.

Other: During the route, you must remain in your car, maintain a speed of 10 mph. Start the parade anytime between noon and 4 p.m. on either day.

Live entertainment will feature the following:

Greensboro Ballet Nutcracker performers

Community Theatre of Greensboro Wizard of Oz actors

Triad Stage A Christmas Carol actors

Disney princesses

Strolling Carolers and more

Spontaneous Parade

Rural Hall Christmas Parade

Rural Hall will host a spontaneous Christmas parade! That means the parade comes to you. That’s right you can watch the parade of floats from the comfort of your home, porch, yard, vehicle, or a nearby street.

Date: Dec. 6, 2020

Parade Time: 2:30 pm

Parade Route: The designated route will travel as many streets as possible throughout town limits.

Virtual Parade

Thomasville will have a virtual Christmas parade. A date has not been released yet as to when it will be available to watch. Once it is available to watch you'll be able to visit the Thomasville Tourism/Visitors Center, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to watch the stream.