Celebrating mental health awareness

Sanctuary House has a huge event coming up to celebrate mental health and you're invited.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During the pandemic, mental health declined. It's a known fact that even people with low or no anxiety saw their levels rise over the past 14 months. But there's one organization that is working to change that. Not just through the pandemic but for the past 19 years.

"We are so proud of the work we do. Nothing is more exciting than watching individuals who would normally struggle with normal life skills, succeed after some TLC and training," said Sanctuary House Executive Director Jodi Lorenzo, "Now that we see rays of hope that the pandemic is gradually coming under control we decided to celebrate."

Sanctuary House is presenting their "Musical Moods" event in a big way this year.

"We are going to have live music, catered food, a bar, vendors and it is just a way to celebrate our growing awareness for mental health and all of our accomplishments. It's also a way for us to say thank you to all that help us every day," said Lorenzo.