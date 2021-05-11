Mental Health Awareness Month: 3 Tips anyone can implement to improve their overall daily mental state

Since the pandemic, Greensboro Licensed Therapist Juan Santos says his business has doubled in patients for the week and therapists are working longer hours.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the ol' saying goes, a mind is a terrible thing to waste, and that's why we spoke to Licensed Therapist Juan Santos during Mental Health Awareness month.

"I think mental health is important for our life because it has to do with what you feel entirely. Like if you wake up in a groggy mood, it may make the rest of your day more difficult. So if you think about I want a good life, I want to be successful, I want to feel good about myself, we have to do some sort of work and that work comes in up here [points to head]," Santos said.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Juan says his business has doubled in patients for the week and employees are working longer hours. Clearly signaling that many are suffering from mental hardships due to and lingering from the pandemic.

"Some of the key areas of concern for why let's say people would reach [out] for therapy (pauses) relationships, anxiety, depression, and grief."

To help people cope Juan broke down three simple tips anyone could do every day to improve their overall mood and mental state.

3 Tips

1. Accomplish something early in the morning. This makes you feel good, and that momentum can carry you through the rest of the day when dealing with other tasks.

2. At the end of the day write down 5 or 10 things that you accomplished (big or small). Juan says this will make you feel good and give a perspective that you are living a purposeful and value-driven life.