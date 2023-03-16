Elon grad debuts feature film

Cornelius Muller's 3-and-a-half year film project is ready to launch this weekend across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It's been a labor of love for Elon grad Cornelius Muller.

"We started this film literally on the week the pandemic broke out," said Muller. "So it's been a long 3-and-a-half-year project but we are so excited to let people experience our story."

“Making Him Famous,” tells the story of Mario King, a young man who exemplifies his faith as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and fame.

King’s goal in life is to unveil the power of God, the only true hero who can transform lives and change the world in a culture where people are mesmerized by celebrities, brands, superheroes, and villains.

"As King’s pride continues to escalate, it begins to take a heavy toll. At the cusp of fame, his life begins to crash down around him. After an awakening shows him the error of his ways, he then decides to live a life of service and help others in need." continued Muller, "He relocates to a small town where his work at a local homeless shelter offers him an opportunity for redemption. After the dust has settled, His name will still be known, but just who will “He” be when God has other plans?"

Muller actually wrote, produced, and starred in the film.

Cornelius Muller Productions (CMP) is a North Carolina-based film company that produces independent motion pictures. Its goal is to generate sustainable income to fund charities such as Feed the Hunger and Water for Life, as well as scholarships, to those in need.

CMP is dedicated to producing family films that inspire, uplift, and entertain, from story concept, and script, to screen, that captivate audiences worldwide.