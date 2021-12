Eric Church stopped by the Greensboro Music Barn on Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to a Facebook post, Eric Church stopped by the Greensboro Music Barn on Saturday evening.

While on a tour stop at the Greensboro Coliseum, Church took a look around at this iconic music shop in Greensboro on Chapman street.

Owner of Greensboro Music Barn, Shawn Roberts, said Church bought a lot of guitars totaling more than $50,000 as well as a few vintage guitars as well.

Welcome Eric Church to Greensboro! Thanks for supporting our local business. Thanks for purchasing the fine instruments here at Music Barn Posted by Greensboro Music Barn on Saturday, December 18, 2021