Juneteenth

Juneteenth events around the Triad

Take a look at celebrations going on around the Triad in honor of the historic day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Juneteenth is approaching, the nation is reminded by the day that stamps the celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. 

In doing so, there are several events taking place all over and right here throughout the Triad to celebrate the historic day. 

SiStars of Juneteenth

A celebration of Black women artists in every genre, including live painting, hip-hop, dance, music, and poetry, together on the Carolina Theatre stage.

The night will feature the Triad’s own:

  • Alter Egos Band, a North Carolina go-go band bringing the crunk and the sexy
  • Carla Simpson, a comedienne and actress who brings joy to any stage
  • Demi Day, a Triad hip-hop artist who brings new flair to the scene
  • Keisha McKane, a community activist and poet who rallies behind injustice from college campuses to city streets
  • Tabia McKinzie, an accomplished dancer and member of JoyMovement Dance company
  • Tyamica Mabry, a self-taught artist from Burlington whose work can be regularly be seen in the Artist Bloc
  • SunQueen Kelcey, a rock star in the making, who just released her second album
  • Lavinia Jackson "Mama Love," an award-winning author, bringing poetry everywhere

For more details click here

Juneteenth Day in the Park

Event for family and friends celebrating Juneteenth. 

Date: Jun 19, 2021 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Location: 715 Summit Ave, 715 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, United States 

For more details click here

Juneteenth GSO Black Food Truck Test W/D & Open Mic 

Support Black-owned local Food trucks. You can come and grab the mic, dance, support the vendors and break bread with the community while supporting Black businesses.

  • Location: LeBauer Park
  • Address: 208 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
  • Time: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

For more details click here

Juneteenth Festival 

The 2021 Juneteenth Festival will be hybrid. The in-person event will be held at Innovation Quarter — Biotech Place from 12 – 5 pm and Bailey Park from 12 – 7 pm. You can also experience parts of the festival virtually on the Triad Cultural Arts Facebook page & YouTube Channel. Due to COVID guidelines, registration is required for this free event. 

Location: Wake Forest Biotech Place and Bailey Park

575 Patterson Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27101

For more details, click here

Juneteenth Celebration at North Park 

From 5:30-6:30 on Saturday at the North Park Farmer’s Market Shelter, 100 Local Black History Boxes will be available for free by vehicle pick-up. The boxes are beautifully designed with information celebrating prominent black figures from our community’s past. The boxes will include a meal and other treats provided by local, black-owned businesses. Books for different reading levels will also be distributed at 5:30 by Alamance Achieves.

For more details, click here

