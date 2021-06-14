x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Producer's Picks

LIST: Black-owned businesses in the Triad

Juneteenth marks the ending of slavery in the United States. It's a celebratory day and an opportunity to support Black-owned businesses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — June 19, known as Juneteenth, commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. As we celebrate the day, it’s also an opportunity to support Black-owned businesses in the community. Here’s a list of Greensboro-area Black-owned businesses you can support today and every day.  

FACEBOOK GROUPS

Greensboro Black Cash Mob

Greensboro Black Food Mob

RESTAURANTS AND FOOD

42 Fry Seafood Restaurant

Archdale Bakery

Asante Harvest

Becky's & Mary's Restaurant

Ben's Boyz Restaurant, Mobile and Catering

Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie

Carolinas Finest Food Truck

Dames Chicken and Waffles

Da Reggae Cafe

Funderburk's Cafe and Catering, LLC 

Gillespie Grill

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

Lawrence & Perry Barbeque

Lil Chef

Luxe Restaurant

Mayberry Ice Cream

My Girls Catering

NextStop Wine

Pelican’s Snoballs

The Godmother of Soul Food Restaurant and Catering Service L.L.C.

The Sweet Truth Bakery and Catering

HEALTH AND BEAUTY

Agape Psychological Consortium

Arch’d&Tip’d Nails and Brows

A.W.O.L. Fitness

Black Barbie Hair Salon

Best Smile Dental

Beyond Beauty Nails, Skin and Body Care

Body Conscious Organics 

Booty Buttah Skincare

ButtaLuvv Body Butters

by A'amia Lips, Bath & Body

Daliana Dance

Dr. Eric Sadler, DDS

Dripped N Finesse Nails & Boutique

Dusk to Dawn Cosmetics

Dudley Beauty Corp, LLC - Dudley Beauty School

Enjoi Natural Body Products, LLC

Gate City Barber Shop

Get-Fit!

HouseOfOyaBotanica.etsy.com

Inception Counseling Services

Konquer Martial Arts

Nailah's Shea LLC

NJW Essentials LLC

Peace of Hope Foundation

Personal Treasures Beauty Supply and Salon

Rise and Flow Yoga Studio

Shear Passion Hair Studio

Southeast Home Care

Stone & Steel Spa For Him

Slam's Barbershop

Uncle Cheesecake

BUSINESS SERVICES

3L Events Center

A Stephens Event

A2Z Liquidations

Alpha Shots Photography

Armor Bearers Discount Movers

Attorney David Dansby

BP Gas Station (2814 Patterson St., Greensboro)

Cleaning 2 Perfection Services LLC

DR White Photography

Eastgate Car and Home Audio

Eastgate Comics

EraBright Digital Marketing

Favour Auto, LLC

F. Jay Murphy Photography

First Class Bus Tours & Travel Services Inc

GetAway Travel Group

Gladney Insurance Agency

Guilford County Youth Academy L.L.C

Hargett Funeral Service Inc.

Lady Bizness

LSNS Consulting, LLC

McCain Striping Service, Inc. 

Money Talk With Tiff

Motivations Realty Co

Natasha’s Credit Services

NextOne Mortgage, LLC 

Octavia Harris Consulting, (Crav Life Consulting, LLC) 

R. Steve Bowden & Associates

REI (Racial Equity Institute)

Saschic Marketing And PR

Shaw Photography Group

Shipman’s Family Home Care

Skyline Videos Pros LLC

The Alston Realty Group Inc.

The Law Offices of Kenneth M. Johnson, P.A.

Triad Cabinet Co, Inc.

Triads Delivery, LLC

Wright Paint LLC

AUTO SERVICES

Quality Car Connection

Unique Automotives LLC

RETAIL, SHOPPING, AND SPECIALTY

African American Art & More

Black Girl Candle Company

Core Creations LLC

The Aqua King Aquarium Service LLC

Q’s Corner

This story will be updated, please click here to send us an email to have your business or one you know added to the list. Don't forget to include the business's email address.

Editor's Note. Some of the businesses in this list were found on supportblackowned.com, officialblackwallstreet.com, blackdollar.ninja and Yelp.

RELATED: Juneteenth | The commemoration of the ending of slavery

RELATED: Ben’s Boyz moves from food truck to brick and mortar

    

Related Articles