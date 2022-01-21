My 2 Cents: Family traditions

Eric Chilton talks about how sometimes it's the little things that become family traditions.

Last week my two younger kids and I were sitting on the couch alongside my wife, Leslie. I said, 'Let's do something fun. How about creating something like a family coupon?'

They weren't sure what that was and honestly neither was I because I just made it up on the spot. What it ended up being was a coupon with something that particular family member would really value. So each of us came up with a coupon for the other 3.

We decided to create them and put them in a bowl and distribute them tonight at our dinner. Well, my first thought was that these two kids will not really think that iis fun and would not think twice about it but the reaction was just the opposite. Those two LOVED t! In fact they got their coupons ready before me and my wife!

So, tonight we open our gifts and see what each of them gifted to us. It made me realize that money and presents aren't what you will remember the most. Honest time together with gifts from the heart and not from a wallet are the most important in life.

I hope my kids do this for their kids one day.