My 2 Cents: How the body reacts to cold weather

Eric Chilton becomes our science teacher to discuss the body's reaction to frigid air as it moves in for the winter.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are just starting to get our first taste of the cold air that will pale in comparison to what we will get in January. Regardless, cold air always affects our bodies in the same way.

For example, we hear about frostbite all the time and while we don't get a lot of that down here in the south it is something we need to be aware of.

Frostbite is when tissue literally freezes and it can lead to many complications. Frostnip, however, we can experience it easily in the south. That's where we get that tingling and numbing of the skin. It usually has redness on the skin as well. It's basically a signal that you need to go inside and warm up. Simple as that.

Now we move on to the runny nose. It happens all the time but what is the body trying to tell us? It is basically a matter of humidity. The nose and the mucus within help to humidify the air entering our lungs. When the air gets cold it is inherently drier and cold and that's not good for the moisture in our lungs. Therefore, the body makes more mucus to help regulate the humidity. Time for more tissues.

And lastly, let's talk about shivering. You know that feeling. Sometimes it's so strong we can't even hold a warm cup of coffee. Well, there's a reason for this as well. It's the body's way of getting some movement going to generate heat.

Well, there ya go. Some useless trivia to feed some winter banter among friends as the temperatures go frigid.