My 2 Cents: My Rameses anniversary

Eric Chilton just celebrated the anniversary of his debut as the first Rameses for UNC.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, yesterday I had an anniversary. Not with my wife or not even a work anniversary. It was the anniversary of when I debuted as the costumed Rameses for a UNC basketball game. Now, I didn't remember the actual date but it popped up on my Twitter feed since the Rameses Twitter account tagged me on the post! I was shocked and thrilled at the same time.

On this day in 1987 @EricChilton became the first mascot Rameses at a @UNC_Basketball game #RamFam — Rameses (@Rameses_UNC) December 2, 2021

I responded with a little video thank you...AND THEY RETWEETED THAT! Needless to say, as a die-hard Carolina fan I was over the moon. You have to understand, my family members were crazy UNC fans. We watched every game together. We even had specified seats but if they started losing we would switch seats. Heck, my mother would even keep a notebook with points and fouls for players on both teams.

So, when I got this audition my senior year I was thrilled. I only got to do it for a couple of months but at least I can say I was the first. So, proud. Then these tweets and retweets happened. I want to say thank you to everyone who liked and shared the tweets. It means a lot. #RamFam forever.

Now, Duke fans you can take your fingers out of your ears.