My 2 Cents: When ACC Basketball ruled North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you grew up in the 70s, 80s, or 90s then you know the thrill of ACC Basketball. A time when the conference was the benchmark for collegiate basketball success. The obsession with the sport and the schools and the rivalries was everywhere. Some of us remember a time when classes in school came to a halt on that Thursday and Friday of the ACC Tournament as teachers rolled carts with televisions on them into every classroom as we watched EVERY game. And don't think that didn't happen in almost every office across the state as well.
My family would sit in pre-determined seats for good luck. If our team started to slide we would change seats. It was a wonderful memory of growing up in our state. Bragging rights were on the line.
But now... the pandemic. No fans, no crowds, canned cheers. It may seem lackluster but I am calling on all of you who knew it when it was king to support your teams. Fans or no fans, they love to play as much as we love to watch. They deserve our attention. And pandemic or not, the ACC is still, over time, the greatest basketball played anywhere in the country. But that's just My 2 Cents.