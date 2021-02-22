My 2 Cents: When ACC Basketball ruled North Carolina

Eric Chilton remembers growing up with "The Big Four" and how the ACC Tournament stopped North Carolina in its tracks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you grew up in the 70s, 80s, or 90s then you know the thrill of ACC Basketball. A time when the conference was the benchmark for collegiate basketball success. The obsession with the sport and the schools and the rivalries was everywhere. Some of us remember a time when classes in school came to a halt on that Thursday and Friday of the ACC Tournament as teachers rolled carts with televisions on them into every classroom as we watched EVERY game. And don't think that didn't happen in almost every office across the state as well.

My family would sit in pre-determined seats for good luck. If our team started to slide we would change seats. It was a wonderful memory of growing up in our state. Bragging rights were on the line.