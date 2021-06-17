"Oink and Ale" festival returns to Eden this weekend

EDEN, N.C. — The 5th Annual "Oink and Ale" festival is this Saturday in uptown Eden. Organizers say it was a long time coming.
"We were rained out two years ago and then the pandemic hit last year so we are ready to roll this year," said Cindy Adams with the City of Eden, "This year Monroe Street will be the center of the festival which will feature a live band and lots of barbecue and ribs. And don't forget craft beers from local breweries."
This year the event features an Eagles tribute band called "On The Border"
The fun begins at 6 pm and runs until 9 pm. If you are interested go to the Explore Eden website for more.