Petty Fest returns this weekend

The annual NASCAR celebration is back in its original form.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Last year was different. But this year the event that draws people from all over is back at full force.

"We couldn't be more excited about this year's event," said Richard Petty's daughter Sharon Petty Farlow " This year you can tour the museum, garage, and the birthplace of Richard Petty. There will be food trucks, vendors and music."

You can also show off your classic or modern vehicles and receive a dash plaque signed by The King (limited to the first 100 show cars on the day of the event).

"We are even celebrating the 35th anniversary of Kyle Petty's first big win at Richmond. We are always looking for more ways to celebrate at this event," continued Petty-Farlow..