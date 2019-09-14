LEVEL CROSS, N.C. — The Petty Family Foundation along with Foreign Cars Italia and Virginia International Speedway hosted its third annual "Celebration of Speed' car show Saturday.

PHOTOS | Petty Family Foundation 'Celebration Of Speed' Car Show 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show. 'Celebration Of Speed' car show.

The event was held at the Petty Museum in Level Cross and featured American muscle cars, European performance cars, vintage race cars, and classic motorcycles!

Food trucks and several vendors were also on-site for the show. The popular two-day event will end on Sunday, September 15.

RELATED: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Makes Pit Stop At Victory Junction

RELATED: Richard Petty: He's The King & He Wants To Help Others. You Can Join In!

RELATED: David Pearson, NASCAR's Silver Fox, Has Died At 83

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users